KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested 13 criminals and recovered arms, ammunition, drugs and other valuables during actions in the metropolis on Wednesday,

According to a spokesman of Rangers, the paramilitary troops conducted operations against criminals in different areas of Karachi.

During separate actions, the Rangers arrested 13 outlaws involved in target killing, extortion, robbery, street crimes and drug smuggling.

Weapons, drugs and looted items were recovered from possession of the detainees who were being interrogated.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Sindh disconnected the illegal water connections and foiled a plan to steal of water.