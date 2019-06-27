Share:

LAHORE - Over a dozen labour organizations have announced their complete dissociation from the expected protest movement of the opposition parties.

They made this announcement at a labour convention held at the Governor House yesterday.

Addressing the convention, labour leaders renounced what they called agitational strategies of the Opposition while expressing full confidence in policies of the incumbent government.

They believed that Opposition was going to launch protest to safeguard their own vested interests. They also said that Opposition parties had failed to highlight the problems facing the labour class as they were concerned only about their own petty issues.

Secretary All Pakistan Workers Unity Federation Rana Abdul Sami, Safdar Sandhu of People’s Federation, Chief of United Labour Federation Muhammad Hanif Ramay, Chief of Bhatta Federation Gul Abbas, President of Punjab Labour Federation Abdul Ghafoor Virk, Secretary General of PHA union Mumtaz Khan, representatives of 15 labour organizations and more than 2000 workers participated in the convention.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that today’s (Wednesday) gathering of all labour organizations was a public referendum against the agitational politics of the opposition parties. “All those who are chanting of launching protest against the government will face utter failure. They are distracting people and are creating hurdles in the path of progress. When the agenda of opposition will be to save corruption, no section of the society will stand beside them”, he observed.

Governor alleged that previous rulers had plundered the wealth of the nation for 30 years and it was because of the flawed policies of the Past that the country was facing economic problems.

The opposition parties, he said, will now approach laborers and the general public to seek their support but they will hardly talk about their rights in their speeches. Their protest is aimed at saving their own corruption, he added. “I hope the laborers and general public have now come to know their malicious intentions and will refrain from coming into their trap”

Ch Sarwar also accused the previous rulers of embezzlement of Rs 200 billion of EOBI institution.

The chief of Bhatta Federation Ghulam Abbas said that today all labour organizations were standing with the Government to support its economic agenda. “It is for the first time that Bhatta Laborers have been invited to Governor House which had previously been reserved only for the elite. We are firmly standing beside the government in support of its public welfare policies”, he said.