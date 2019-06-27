Share:

Quetta/ISLAMABAD - Two suicide bombers were shot dead while another exploded himself as the security forces successfully repulsed an attack at the Loralai Police Lines on Wednesday morning, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

A policeman identified as Head Constable Allah Nawaz was also martyred in the attack while two more police constables were injured.

The ISPR said on Wednesday morning three suicide bombers attempted to target Police Lines Loralai. The bombers were effectively checked by the police at the entry gate. One terrorist was killed by the police guard at the entry point while other two managed to get inside the Police Lines.

“The FC and police Quick Response Force immediately reached the site. Security forces cordoned off the area. In exchange of fire, one suicide bomber exploded himself and the other was killed by the security forces,” the ISPR said.

Police Head Constable Allah Nawaz also embraced shahadat while two constables got injured in the attack, it added. Later, the security forces cleared the Police Lines compound.

The attack on the Police Lines comes weeks after two personnel of the Frontier Corps were martyred in a terrorist attack in the Harnai area of Balochistan on Eidul Fitr.

Earlier, in January, four security officials were martyred while staving off a terrorist attack on a training centre of a paramilitary force in Loralai District.

Agencies add: Five people including a woman were injured in the terror attack. According to police sources, the attack took place when policemen were giving examination in the Police Lines. A policeman was martyred and five personnel of police including police official Atta-ur Rehman Tareen and woman Bibi Fatima, Sajad Ahmed, Muhammad Idress and Muhammad Ramzan were injured in heavy exchange of firing between suicide bombers and security forces.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan strongly condemned the incident of Loralai and expressed condolence over martyrdom of the police personnel. He also directed concerned officials of police to submit report in this regard. He instructed health department to take all measures for provision of best medical treatment to the injured and prayed for their early recovery.

He also appreciated security forces including police personnel who fought bravely against terrorists and foiled their heinous act of plan during effective action, adding such cowardly attacks could not weaken moral of security forces and our nation.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan further said strict measures are being taken to curb terrorists’ activities in the province.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longov strongly condemned the attack on Police Lines.

Home Minister said security forces including Pakistan Army, police, Frontier Corps and Levies forces are playing vital role to curb terror activities from the province.