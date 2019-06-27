Share:

LONDON-Scientists have identified more than 50 new lakes of liquid water lying under the Greenland Ice Sheet.

Only four had previously been detected.

Antarctica hides some 470 lakes beneath its ice but this latest UK/US study proves the northern polar region also has its share.

They are nothing like as big, however. The largest down south, Lake Vostok, is 250km long. The biggest subglacial lake in Greenland is just 6km long.

Extensive areas of water can pool under a kilometres-thick ice sheet for a number of reasons.

Pressure from above and geothermal heat from below can maintain a liquid; surface meltwaters will also drain to the bed and collect in hollows.

Researchers are interested in finding such lakes because they say something about the hydrology (water network) underlying an ice sheet and the way it moves.

Water acts as a lubricant, and as the world warms, modelling how quickly ice might slide towards the ocean will inform projections of future sea-level rise. Greenland’s ice would increase global ocean height by 7m if it were all to melt.

Jade Bowling from Lancaster University manually inspected 570,000km of ice-penetrating radar data gathered by Nasa’s IceBridge programme in Greenland.

The US space agency has regularly flown an instrumented plane back and forth across the ice sheet to map its internal layers and the shape of the bedrock. Liquid water has a telltale backscatter pattern in radar data.

The PhD student identified 54 candidate lakes in this search. “In contrast to Antarctic subglacial lakes, which are typically clustered around (interior) ice divides, these new Greenlandic lakes are mostly found towards the margin of the ice sheet, under relatively slow-moving ice and are mostly stable,” she told BBC News.

“They are also much smaller than those in Antarctica (1.4km average length compared to 11km).”

As well as the 54 radar lakes, a further two candidates were found by looking for sharp height changes in the new ArcticDEM dataset.

This elevation model was built from very high-resolution satellite photos and Ms Bowling sees a couple of places where the ice surface has slumped, presumably because an underlying lake has drained away.