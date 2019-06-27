Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a rare and non-traditional development, the government in the outgoing Senate session didn’t conclude the budget debate on the Finance Bill 2019-20.

An analysis of the Senate proceedings of 290th session of the house reveals that participation of lawmakers in the budget debate witnessed a decline of nine percent as compared to the previous budget debate because 77 lawmakers did not contribute to the debate.

It is a tradition of the 104-member upper house of the parliament as well as parliamentary practice that treasury concludes the budget debate with the concluding debate of the finance minister or any of the cabinet member representing the economic team.

The non-traditional conclusion of the budget debate by the treasury benches was the hallmark of 290th session that mainly witnessed discussion on the federal budget 2019-20 amid severe criticism by the lawmakers from each side of the aisle, observes Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), a non-government organisation, in its Session Report.

As many as 26 lawmakers out of the existing 103 sitting members took part in the general discussion on the Finance Bill held between June 11 and June 24, 2019.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar laid a copy of the Finance Bill, 2019 in the house inviting members’ recommendations on the bill. The house witnessed low interest of lawmakers in the debate as 77 among them did not contribute to the debate. Among them, 15 were female legislators while 62 were male lawmakers.

Among the non-participating female lawmakers, five were from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), three from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), two each from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM, and one from Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP). And two female independent lawmakers also did not contribute anything to the budget debate.

Similarly, 62 male members were such who did not take part in the budget debate. Among them, 24 were independents, 10 were from PPP, eight each from PTI and PML-N, four from National Party (NP), three from Jamiatul Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), two each from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and MQM and one from Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F.

Of the 26 members who took part in the debate, 21 were males and five were females. The female lawmakers contributed equally with their male counterparts as 25 percent females (five out of 20) and 25 percent (21 out of 83) male senators expressed their views on the budgetary proposals. The female lawmakers consumed an hour and 12 minutes while their male counterparts took eight hours and 11 minutes to deliberate over the budget.

Out of five participating female MPs, two were from PML-N, followed by one each from PPP, PTI and Awami National Party (ANP). Likewise, four male lawmakers of each PML-N and PPP, three each of PTI and independents, two of JI and one each of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), JUI-F, MQM, NP, PMAP participated in the budget debate.

Overall attendance of the members witnessed seven percent increase during the current budget session, as 71 lawmakers (69 percent) attended this session as compared to 64 senators (62 percent) who attended the previous

As many as 36 (male 25, female 11) members had expressed their views on the previous money bill while this number decreased to 26 this year.

According to Article 73 of the constitution and Rule 130 of the Senate’s Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business, a money bill shall originate in the National Assembly but should be laid before the Senate for debate.

The Senate has to make recommendations on the bill within 14 days. The National Assembly shall consider these recommendations and may pass the bill with or without incorporating these recommendations, the constitution says. The proposed recommendations are sent to the Senate Standing Committee for Finance, which examines them and presents its recommendations to the house within 10 days.