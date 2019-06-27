Share:

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani arrived in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day official visit to the country.

The Afghan president is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

President Ghani will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit. The talks between the two sides will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education as well as people-to-people exchanges.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum attended by business representatives from both countries.

This is President Ghani’s third visit to Pakistan and follows the recently held first review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). Other important bilateral exchanges in recent weeks have included the telephonic call between President Ghani and PM Imran, bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of OIC Summit in Makkah and visits of Afghan National Security Adviser and Minister for Refugees to Pakistan.

President Ghani had earlier undertaken a bilateral visit to Pakistan in November 2014 and subsequently came to attend the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process (HoA) Ministerial Conference in Islamabad in December 2015.