MIRPUR (AJK)-Bill for legislation against the rising trend of early child marriage will be tabled in the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly after due consultation with all stakeholders to discourage the menace.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Population Welfare Minister Dr Mustafa Bashir stated on Wednesday while addressing a seminar titled, “Consultative Meeting for Child Marriage Restraint Act” held at AJK’s metropolis under the auspices of the Population Program Wing of the Ministry of National Health Service (NHS) of Pakistan in collaboration with the AJK Population Welfare Department and UNFP.

AJK Population Welfare Secretary Raja Muhammad Razzaque, senior officials /experts from Ministry of National Health Service including Ehsanul Haq, Director Maulana Qazi Mahmoodul Hassan, Abdul Ghuffar Khan, Brig (r) Akhtar Hussain Shah, Director General of Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM), Prof Ibrarul Haq, Chief Instructor KIM, Mufti Naveed and leading ulema and religious scholars also addressed the seminar.

Besides experts from various nation-building institutions including academicians, health experts, medicos, population welfare planning experts from various parts of Pakistan and AJK also attended the seminar.

Speaking to the audience, the AJK minister reiterated his government’s resolve to streamlining the population welfare and control program in line with the earnest need at the national level including AJK with the coordination of the global institutions like the UNFP.

Dr Mustafa Bashir underlined that the AJK feels pride over its much-lesser population growth rate of 1.6 percent as compared to overall 2.4 percent in Pakistan. “The AJK government is determined to reduce the prevailing population growth rate to maximum extent”, he added.

He emphasized that this target could achieve provided self-reformation is sincerely followed in letter and spirit in interests for the nation and the country.

The AJK population welfare secretary warned that rapidly increase in Pakistan’s population has become a permanent threat to the progress and prosperity, adding that the dream of prosperity could never be materialised in the face of unbridled population.

Razaaque pointed out that it has become a popular trend and opinion world over that the world could not move ahead to reach the destination of required progress unless it secure the identical progress and prosperity.

Seeking immediate steps by all stakeholders to check the rapid increase in population, the secretary underlined that if the population continues to rise at the current rate, the population of Pakistan would be doubled during the next 30 years.

He stressed that the trend of early age marriages would have to be discouraged and minimum age for marriage would have to be determined through formal legislation including AJK.

He expressed gratitude to all the participants and sought their cooperation, especially of the Islamic Ideological Council and Ulema / Mushaikh Council of AJK and other recognised religious bodies for moving ahead for formal legislation in the AJK Legislative Assembly to this direction.

It is to be noted that since Sindh Assembly has already passed the Early Child Marriage Restraint Act in 2013, several of the participants of the moot suggested the promulgation of the Act by the federal and provincial governments besides the AJK government.

Speaking on the occasion, veteran religious scholar Maulana Qazi Mahmoodul Hassan strongly suggested that the proposed legislation in AJK about early-age marriage should be exercised keeping in view the teachings of Islam. He continued s that Islamic Ideological Council, Ulema Mushaikh Council and Other recognized Islamic religious bodies of should be consulted for their due recommendations in line with the teachings of Islam before drafting the bill for legislation against child marriage in the AJK.

He also stressed the need for discouraging the trend of late-age marriages - since the late age marriages also lead to the birth of unhealthy child, referring to the Islamic teachings as well as advise of the medical experts.