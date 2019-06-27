Share:

LAHORE : The second convocation of Ameer Uddin Medical College and eighth of Post Graduate Medical Institute will be held on July 9. As many as 171 graduates and postgraduates will be awarded degrees. 75 position holders will be given medals. Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Mohammad Tayyab presided over a meeting to review arrangements for the joint convocation of two institutions. Heads of different administrative committees presented their reports. while giving the details, Organizing Secretary of the Convocation Prof Najam ul Hasnain told that 104 doctors of Ameer Uddin Medical College and 67 from Post Graduate Medical Institute will be awarded degrees. He expressed determination that best arrangements would be made for the convocation. Prof Mohammad Tayyab assigned responsibilities to different committees. He said that completion of medical education was a big achievement. He said that degrees and awards was also important for the faculty and the parents. He expressed hope that administration of both the institutions would make all out efforts for the success of the convocation.