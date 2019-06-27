Share:

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday and said he appreciated Pakistan's efforts for the peace process in the country.

The Afghan president who is in the country on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a guard of honour on arrival at the PM House. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

Qureshi during the meeting said Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan with sincerity, good intentions and an open heart.

He added the Afghan people have suffered a lot due to the instability prevailing in Afghanistan for decades. “Pakistan has always emphasised on result-oriented talks believing that this is the only way to establish durable peace in Afghanistan,” Qureshi said.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that the Afghan president's visit to Pakistan will bring the two countries closer and strengthen bilateral relations.

Furthermore, the two sides agreed to implement the already decided strategy of peace and brotherhood for betterment and welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

They exchanged views to enhance bilateral economy, trade and investment and promote cooperation in communications, energy, culture and people to people contacts.

President Ghani will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit. The talks between the two sides will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education as well as people-to-people exchanges.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum attended by business representatives from both countries.