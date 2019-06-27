Share:

FC Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Neto from Valencia.

Neto joins Barca on a fee of 26 million euros (29.5 million US dollars) with a further nine million euros depending on objectives and has agreed a deal until the end of June 2023 with a buyout clause of 200 million euros.

The 29-year-old spend the last two seasons with Valencia and will cover the departure of Dutch international keeper Jasper Cillesseon, who on Wednesday evening moved the other way and joined Valencia from Barca for a fee of 35 million euros.

Neto was first choice during his two seasons with Valencia, but will face a difficult task to become first choice keeper at Barcelona due to the presence of German international Marc Andre Ter Stegen in the Barca squad.