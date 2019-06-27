Share:

Brazilian international Neymar wants to return to FC Barcelona, according to Barca Vice-President Jordi Cardoner.

Speaking to the Spanish media Cardoner added a further chapter to the soap opera surrounding the future of the 27-year-old Brazilian, who left Barca to join Paris Saint Germain for a world record fee of 222 million Euros (around 252 million US Dollars) in the summer of 2017.

"The correct thing is to say that Neymar wants to return to Barcelona," said Cardoner, who nevertheless denied rumors that the club has already reached an agreement to take the player back to the Camp Nou Stadium.

"There are incorrect comments that we have signed Neymar, but we haven't signed anyone and we haven't been in touch with him," commented Cardoner.

"I understand that any player wants to come to Barcelona because that is where the best players in history have been ... But we have to have a balanced budget," he added.

Thursday saw Barcelona confirm they have signed Valencia goalkeeper Norberto Neto for deal that could be worth up to 34 million euros (around 39 million US dollars), a day after Jasper Cillessen moved the other way, joining Valencia from Barca.