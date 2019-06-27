Share:

The status of Pakistan, as a nuclear power, has a few positive results. Firstly, it has corrected the balance of power in South Asia that was tilting in Indian’s favor after the latter carried out nuclear explosions. India can no more threaten or blackmail Pakistan into a forced solution of the Kashmir problem. It cannot think of attacking (invading) Pakistan’s borders as it had done in 1965. On the other hand, Pakistan’s nuclear status also lent great support to the Arabs against Israel. Feared by this Islamic bomb, Israel is now indecisive about attacking Middle Eastern countries like Syria and Saudi Arabia.

Secondly, Pakistan can now oppose India’s efforts to gain the membership of the Security Council of UN by claiming to be the world’s largest democracy with nuclear capability. If Pakistan cannot get a permanent seat in the Security Council, then why should India get it?

Thirdly, Pakistan’s nuclear capability has given it a golden chance to use it for peaceful purposes. The atomic scientists of the country are now researching on the use of atomic energy for the production of electricity at different places in the country. Several advanced countries like France, Germany, Britain, China, and Japan are already making use of atomic energy to produce cheap electricity on a massive scale. We already have a nuclear power plant in Karachi for the production of electricity; we can also have more and better plants in other cities. For this purpose, our scientists should be sent to the advanced countries to learn the techniques of manufacturing and using the modern nuclear power plants. Nuclear energy can also be used in medicine. Some dangerous diseases like cancer and pains in the joint and eye diseases can possibly be treated and cured through advanced atomic techniques.

IRTEZA AHMED,

Karachi.