Islamabad’s envoy Asad Majeed Khan to Washington while speaking at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington spoke at length about Pakistan’s role in the war on terror. While having a conversation with George Perkovich, Mr Khan also shared Pakistan’s reservations on the jury of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that is looking at the case of Pakistan. Khan correctly pointed out that the jury was biased. The calls of Indian leaders of blacklisting Pakistan should have been regarded as a violation of the jury’s protocols. However, FATF has turned blind eyes to the Indian attempts to rig the jury.

Even though Pakistan is suspicious of the jury’s objectivity while deciding the case of Pakistan, Islamabad is committed to complying with the guidelines of the FATF. The latest measures in this regard are the amendments that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is making in the Baggage Rules 2006. Khan, while having a conversation with Mr Perkovich presented Islamabad’s progress in a powerful manner giving the audience stats and figures, but it seems that FATF is not satisfied with Pakistan’s actions. The outgoing President of the international body, Marshall Billingslea, has already indicated blacklisting Pakistan should Islamabad fail to comply with an action plan by October that was designed in June 2018.

The Pakistani authorities need to realise is that complaining about the unfair composition of the jury is not helping Pakistan at all. Islamabad needs to show practical steps to the body. Merely, repeating that Pakistan made enormous sacrifices in the war on terror will not help Islamabad. Though China will secure the FATF presidency before the next meeting of the body and Saudi Arabia will also become a full member of FATF, India fears that her lobbying to blacklist Pakistan will bear no fruits. Nevertheless, Islamabad still needs to take up measures to meet the points of action plan and to show “more” than sincerity in fighting and ending terrorism that the US created in the first place.