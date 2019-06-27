Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday met with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) Chief Akhtar Mengal.

Sources said that matters of mutual interests, detentions of legislators, current political situation and other issues came under discussion in the meeting.

On the occasion, Bilawal urged Mengal to support PPP in the assembly on the matter of production orders of arrested lawmakers.

Both the leaders mull over to constitute a committee for the issuance of production orders of arrested legislators, the sources said and added that they agreed to include a representative of the PTI in the committee.

Earlier on June 26, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-Mengal) had decided to not attend the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition.

Sources had informed that BNP-M’s chief Akhtar Mengal had intimated Fazl in writing about the decision of not participating in the conference, citing the reason that the opposition should first seriously consider the demands of his party.