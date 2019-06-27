Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpurkhas announced on Wednesday the results of annual examination 2019 of Secondary School Certificate Part-II (class –X) of general regular, private and oriental groups.

According to results, two real sisters Lachhmi and Pooja daughters of Ajoomal from Government High School Muhammad Alam Rajar (seat no 90546 and 90545) secured 1st and 2nd position by getting 640 marks with 75.29 percentage and 608 marks with 71.53 percentage respectively.

Candidate Shamimullah son of Dhani Bux of Government High School Gurrabah seat no 92726 obtained 3rd position by getting 697 marks with 70.24 percentage. Total 833 male and female candidates appeared in general regular and private group while 4 candidates remained absent. In grade A, 3 candidates, 148 in grade B, 271 in grade C and 134 in grade D succeeded.

According to result of oriental group, total 46 candidates registered and appeared in the exam. While 3 candidates in grade A, 7 candidates in grade B, 21 in grade C and 3 candidates in grade D were passed.