Share:

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is an opportunity for the poor to receive some amount of money to make their lives better. This fund is only for assisting women who are helpless and widows. The women are supposed to get 5000 rupees per three months, but whenever they go to NADRA office, they only get 4500 rupees. The remaining 500 rupees go into the pocket of the person in charge. Since the funding wasn’t computerized, three thousand women did not receive their funds because of the corruption.

The women complain that the reduced money they receive as a result of this corruption is not enough for an entire month. The government should, therefore, prevent those who are looting the money of these helpless women.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Kalatuk.