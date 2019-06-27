Share:

Islamabad - President of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Muhammad Akhtar Mengal has decided to remain part of the PTI-led ruling coalition after his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Leading a delegation of his party members, including Agha Hassan Baloch, Muhammad Hashim, Professor Shahnaz Baloch and Dr Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Akhtar Mengal discussed with Prime Minister the overall political situation in the country. He also discussed and reviewed state of his party’s six-point demands for joining the ruling coalition.

According to informed sources, progress on Mengal’s six-point agenda and development works in Balochistan were discussed in the session with the premier.

Prime Minister after hearing the grievances of the BNP-Mengal assured Akhtar Mengal that all the demands of his party have been accepted and directed to expedite the process implementation.

The accord on six points was inked between the PTI and BNP last August to address the concerns of BNP on issues mainly relating to provincial resources, education, health and human rights.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan, Adviser on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab and Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan were also attended the meeting.

According to the informed sources, BNP-Mengal took the decision to meet the Prime Minister after dropping plans not to participate in the Opposition’s All Parties Conference held Wednesday to discuss plans to launch protest movement against the government.

Sources said the BNP-Mengal took this decision in the advisory meeting where Akhtar Mengal sent a letter to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman through Maulana Asad Mehmood. He requested all the opposition parties in his letter to consider BNP-M recommendations and demands in the APC.

Babar Awan meets PM

PTI leader Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday - his first time meeting following his acquittal by the accountability court in the Nandipur corruption reference yesterday.

Dr Awan had resigned from the post of Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs in September 2018 after NAB filed reference against him for allegedly causing delays in the Nandipur Power Project.

MNAs from Karachi

call on PM

MNAs belonging to Karachi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues pertaining to the port city.

Those who called on the Prime Minister in his chamber at the Parliament House included Mohammad Akram Cheema, Faheem Khan, Attaullah, Aftab Jahangir and Muhammad Aslam Khan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Housing Scheme

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to expedite work on projects being executed under the umbrella of Pakistan Housing Programme in Islamabad.

Prime Minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review the projects of Pakistan Housing Program here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the plantation drive more effective. He said special emphasis should be given to the protection of green areas and forests.

Meanwhile, members of National Assembly including Sher Ali Arbab, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim and Muhammad Aslam Bhutani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and discussed overall situation of the country. PTI leader Dr Babar Awan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed political situation.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said promotion of science and technology was significant for the country’s future and the S&T ministry should ensure steps for special tasks in this regard. The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on him at his chamber at the Parliament House, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the steps taken in the ministry for restructuring and performance.