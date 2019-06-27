Share:

RAWALPINDI-A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has lodged a written complaint with FIA Cyber Crime Wing, Rawalpindi against famous stage dancer and actress Veena Malik for posting hateful comments against former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on social media, sources said on Wednesday. The complainant requested the deputy director FIA Cyber Crime Wing to initiate legal action against the accused for hurting the sentiments of leaders and workers of PML-N by launching twitter tirade against Sharifs, they said. The Cyber Crime Wing of FIA has accepted the application and has begun investigation, sources added. According to sources, Malik Noor Awan, President PML-N Japan, appeared before deputy director Cyber Crime Wing, Rawalpindi Zone and tabled an application stating that famous stage dancer/actress Veena Malik had launched a tirade against Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her verified twitter account for last many days. “Veena used abusive, highly-inappropriate and defamatory language against my leaders that hurt his sentiments.

of tens of thousands of workers of the PML-N” the complainant mentioned in the application.

He requested the deputy director to initiate legal action against Veena Malik and to get removed all the derogatory remarks against Sharifs from twitter handler of the accused. Sources said that the FIA Cyber Crime Wing had begun investigation into allegations and a notice had also been issued to Veena Malik for appearing before the investigators.

Despite repeated attempts, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing Deputy Director and accused actress Veena Malik could not be contacted for their comments.