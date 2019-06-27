Share:

Lahore : A six-month ‘Halal Auditor Course’ was launched Wednesday under the supervision of Center for Islamic Finance, a subsidiary of COMSATS University Islamabad, in Lahore on Wednesday. The private university launched the unique course for Ulema and seminary students as it fulfills the modern day’s requirements. Dr Qaiser Abbas, Director of the university’s Lahore Campus, said it is valuable that ulema and Madaras students are participating in the course. “This course is the part of our community services domain. We feel that there is lack of awareness in our society. We need ulema and madarsa students to aware the people about much needed Halal and Haram concepts,” he said.