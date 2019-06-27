Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has emphasised upon provision of water supply and drainage facilities in all districts of Sindh.

Presiding over a review meeting of the PHED (Public Health Engineering Department), Shah maintained that ROPs (Reverse Osmoses Plants) and UFP (Ultra Filtration Plants) must be functionalised 100 percent by December 2019. He also instructed that 273 schemes of water supply and sanitation of Tharparkar should also be completed this year, to benefit the people sufficiently.

The chief secretary noted that all necessities required for the development work including funds would be furnished to the PHED, while he also directed the Commissioners/Deputy Commissioners should extend their cooperation with the PHED, for smooth functioning. He also asked to gear up the Tree Plantation Program in the greater national interest.

Earlier, PHED Secretary Roshan Shaikh briefed that Model Projects for water supply & drainage are in process in 06 Districts of Sindh, as well school buildings are also developed systematically. Secretary Implementation Dr Riaz uddin Sidduqui also attended the meeting.