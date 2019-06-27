Share:

OKARA - A 10 years old girl died in a private hospital allegedly due to the negligence of doctor here the other day.

Fizza d/o Faisal of Nai Abadi near General Bus Stand felt severe stomach-ache. She was carried to a private hospital on Benazir Road. The doctor diagnosed pain of appendicitis and suggested immediate operation. The operation was about to be conducted when the girl died due to heavy anaesthesia. The private hospital doctor advised the parents of the patient to rush her to some hospital at Lahore. But at Lahore Hospital the family was told that the girl had died four hours ago. The family had raised a standard of protest demanding severe action against the doctor who had been booked in the death case of a child two months ago.