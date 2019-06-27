Share:

LOS ANGELES-Emma Stone has reportedly snapped her shoulder and been told to rest up for at least two months.

The 30-year-old actress has thrown filming for the new ‘Cruella’ movie - in which she plays the evil dog killer - into chaos after she plunged to the ground while messing around on her friend’s shoulders at the Spice Girls’ concert at Wembley, London.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘’Emma relocated to the UK for the summer to throw her all into this movie -- it was a great opportunity to be a classic villain.

‘’But she’s a massive Spice Girls fan and got carried away at their concert and fell off a pal’s shoulders while she was partying.

‘’She thought it was just bruised initially, but has now discovered it’s actually broken.

‘’She’s gutted about such a serious injury. She needs to be in top physical condition for the role, which is active and involves running around after dogs.’’

It’s not known how Emma’s injury will affect filming for the prequel but doctors have told her to rest for at least two months and have advised her to wear a sling.

Emma has made no secret of the fact she’s a huge Spice Girls fan and admitted before the accident that she was ‘’obsessed’’ with them when she was growing up.