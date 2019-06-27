Share:

KARACHI - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) barred at least 60 passengers from traveling to Malaysia at the Karachi airport.

According to sources, despite having visas and work permits for Malaysia, the FIA refused immigration of over 35 people. A total of 70 passengers, traveling to Malaysia, were offloaded by the FIA officials.

The passengers were flying to Malaysia via Colombo in a Srilankan airline. Most of them had labour work visas to go to the Southeast Asian country, sources added.

A protest was recorded by passengers, who claimed that the investigation agency prohibited them from flying despite having all proper traveling documents.

On the other hand, the officials of FIA did not provide any explanation over the incident or the reason behind offloading passengers.