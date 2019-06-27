Share:

Lahore : The Interactive Resource Centre (IRC) in collaboration with DAI have conducted a film festival at the University of Education (UoE) Bank Road Campus, a press release says. The festival was aimed at screening 20 films made by the students of UoE and University of Punjab (PU) after getting trained in counter violent extremism and citizen journalism. The films screened at the festival were made on the themes of cultural diversity, interfaith harmony, positive image of Pakistan, and the positive use of social media.