GILGIT - Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly here on Wednesday unanimously approved over Rs62.95 billion budget for financial year 2019-20 for which Rs 17 billion were allocated for development projects and Rs 37 billion for non-development budget in the province.The members of Treasury and Opposition benches made detailed discussion on the budget before unanimously passing it.

Chief Minister GB, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said that GB was a beautiful territory and huge development funds were allocated for socio-economic development sector including health, education and generation of employment opportunities. He said that funds were allocated for feasibility studies of first Women Cadet College in GB and 300-bed hospital at Baltistan.

The CM said that Rs 200 million were earmarked for completion of under-construction 200 bed hospital at Diamir, adding, that capital hospital status was given to DHQ hospital Gilgit and status of Skardu and Chalas hospitals has been upgraded to level of divisional hospitals. He said that GB government has allocated a huge amount of Rs 4 billion for provision of employment opportunities to the people and under this amount, interest free loans from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.2 million would be provided to youth and people for promotion of livestock, dairy farming, and fisheries in the province.

The CM said that health Insurance Scheme for 54,000 employees and their families have been introduced in GB under which free treatment would be provided up to four lakh families in any top hospital of the country.