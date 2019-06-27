Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has approached the federal ministry for agriculture, ministry for food security and aviation division and directed them to carry out aerial spray to overcome locusts attack on crops in the province.

Giving directions to the concerned ministry, the governor said that all affected areas should be covered under the spray in order to effectively cope up with the issue.

He further directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to also play its effective role in coping up with this calamity.