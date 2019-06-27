Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government faces no threat from the opposition.

In a tweet on Wednesday on the All Parties Conference of the opposition, she said the outcome of this ploy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be different than that of his election adventure.

She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should devote his next four years in service of the religion following the failure of All Parties Conference.

Later, speaking in National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting yesterday, she said the committee took into account the issues of non-payment of salaries to journalists and violence against them. She said the government has announced Interim Wage Board Award in consultation with the media organisations and now efforts are underway to turn it into permanent award.

She said Ministry of Information stands with media workers and she is making sure to take all-out steps for their welfare. She said committee is agreed to solve the issues of media workers and the ministry will ensure to implement on the committee’s recommendations.

She said ministry of Information stands with media workers and taking steps for their welfare. She said the all media stakeholders and representatives of media organisations should be called in the committee meeting.

The Committee meeting was held in the chair of Chairman Committee Javed Latif and it expressed deep concern over the incidents of violence against journalists and delay in journalist’s salaries.

Committee member Nafeesha Shah said on the occasion that all issues related media workers should be presented before the committee. She said the committee should discuss one point agenda and prepare strategy in this regard.

Chairman Committee Javed Latif condemned the minster’s physical assault on a journalist. He said Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) should have taken notice of mistreatment with journalists and number changing of TV channels.

Special Assistant to PM said the violence against Journalists will not be accepted and nobody will also be allowed to show his reaction through physical assault. She mentioned that PM telephoned to Sami Ibrahim and condemned the act of the minister.