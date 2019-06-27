Share:

OKARA-The government must not create differences and gaps in salaries, increments and emoluments of the federal and provincial employees.

This was demanded by All Pakistan Clerk Association (Apca) during a protest rally here on Tuesday.

Apca president Syed Tanveer Shah led the protest rally from Health Department office to Kutchehry Chowk. The protesters were holding banners and placards; they were raising slogans in favour of their demands. The Apca president said in his address that the government was creating a difference between the secretariat and field employees.

The secretariat employees had been awarded emoluments and increments with open heart, whereas the field employees had been deprived of an equalised system with secretariat employees in monetary benefits. He demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar deal with the secretariat and field employees equally in financial benefits.

TRAINED

As many as 30 doctors and nurses of DHQ and THQ Hospitals of Okara district were trained for Clinical Management of Dengue Fever at Sahiwal Medical College. The training was organised by Okara District Health Authority in collaboration with Sahiwal Medical College.

MODEL COURT

On the directives of Chief Justice of Pakistan, a Model Criminal Court has been inaugurated at Depalpur tehsil. District and Sessions Judge Rehan Bashir inaugurated the court. On the occasion, he said that the cases of murder and drug would be speedily decided. Depalpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ali Gondal, Depalpur Bar Association President Syed Altaf Hussain Bokhari, general secretary Mian Adnan Sarwar Wattoo, additional session judges, civil judges and their staff were present on the occasion.