JAKABABAD : HIV Aids virus was detected in a child in Garhi Khairu tehsil of Jacobabad. According to details, three year old child Ahmed Mian Katohar r/o village Bisham Katohar was diagnosed with HIV positive during his screening in Ratodero.

Father of the child said that his son was earlier suffering from fever and now the doctors have advised him to get treatment of his son from Larkana.