LAHORE : Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Wednesday reviewed the crime and law and order situation in Lahore and ordered his department to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the police stations with the help of high-tech CCTVs. The provincial police officer also directed the field officers to intensify crackdown on gangsters and proclaimed offenders of A and B-category. The IGP also directed the regional and district police officers to personally supervise the security operations in their respective districts. The district police officers were also asked to check the record of each police station during the surprise visits. The officers will also brief the lower-subordinates on a daily basis about their assignments so that they would perform their duties with commitment and determination.