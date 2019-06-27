Share:

MULTAN-Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Secretary General Ameerul Azeem declared on Wednesday that his party will not become part of the PPP-PML-N alliance against the government.

Talking to the media here at JI South Punjab media cell here, The JI stalwart said that the JI would continue its struggle for getting the masses relief from its own platform instead of becoming part of opposition’s alliance. “We’ll hold a massive Awami March in Multan on July 12,” he declared.

He said that the JI wants across the board accountability of all corrupt elements irrespective of their political affiliations or institutions. He added that both the past and present rulers are responsible for the sufferings and problems of people. He said that the JI is a representative of the poor and middle classes which interprets the aspirations of poor masses.

He lashed out at the government and said that the rulers completely failed to offer any relief to the masses. “Instead they have added to the miseries and plight of people,” he maintained. He was of the opinion that the performance of the rulers is limited to mere media statements.

Referring to current budget, Ameerul Azeem said that the JI completely rejected the IMF-prepared public-enemy budget. He added that the masses and other political parties also rejected the budget. He said that both the previous and current rulers supported status quo and they stood united on one platform for the protection of their personal interests. “They have no concern with the issues of people. They just want to safeguard their personal interests,” he maintained.

Underlining importance of journalism in today’s world, he said that objective journalism is the need of the hour. He said that journalism has made tremendous progress in the current age and scope of the electric and social media expanded to new horizons. “Thus the responsibilities of journalism and journalists have also increased besides importance,” he asserted.

Provincial secretary information Kanwar Siddiq and Hassan Ikhwani were also present on this occasion.

PFA DRIVE AGAINST SUBSTANDARD FOODSTUFFS CONTINUES

The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority have sealed at least four food points besides imposing fine worth over Rs61,500 on many others during operation against sale and manufacturing of substandard edibles.

The teams launched crackdown against food outlets for using injurious to human health ingredients, poor cleanliness conditions, presence of insects and other reasons in Multan and adjoining areas on Tuesday.

The teams sealed Irfan Khoya Unit in Bahawalpur for not acting upon instructions issued to them earlier, presence of cats in production area and use of starch and banaspati ghee in preparation of khoya. Similarly, Al-Imran Sweets was sealed in Layyah for presence of insects, use of chemicals and absence of medical certificates of workers. The teams also sealed Mukhtar Soda Water in Muzaffargarh and Manpasand Dairy in Layyah.

Meanwhile, the teams imposed fines on food outlets worth over Rs. 61500 for violation of instructions. The teams also disposed of huge quantity of poor quality food items.