LAHORE-When they emerged back in 2017, people did not know what to expect from Kashmir - the Band after their win in Pepsi Battle of the Bands.

An alternative rock band with a powerful vocalist might be something that has been missing for a long time from the Pakistani music scene. What evidently came as a surprise though was how well they dabbled in the genre, creating their own name, and their own unique identity.

They used lyrical poeticism and rock music to create an exclusive version of their alternative rock tune that can now be associated with the band.

Their latest single “Pari” is definitely one of the most defining musical moments of the band’s career.

Written by the band’s lead vocalist Bilal Ali, the song is an ode to those suffering from difficulties in life, from depression, or are on the verge of losing themselves in hopelessness.

The song starts as soft and melancholic, with soothing vocals that vary in pitch and vibrate with emotion.

There is a haunting simplicity to the music, giving it a beautiful eerie quality. Albeit a slightly melancholic song, it has its moments of clarity and energy.

Ultimately, the song delivers a message of hope. Featuring the lyrics ‘Mayoosnahou ae Pari’, the song seems like someone offering emotional support and loving encouragement to the one in dire need of it.

The beauty of the song is not just in the music, but also in the deep poetry behind it, that inspires the listener to keep on fighting. “Saary wo din bhula dun ga main, saaray wo ghammita dun ga main”, reminds you of the ultimate truth, that time heal everything, and that we are not alone.

A lyrical depiction of optimism, Pari gives a simple message, that whatever it is that you’re going through, you will one day come out of it.

The vocals of Bilal Ali breathe over the soft music on the bass. Kashmir doesn’t miss out on its original elements- heavy guitar riffs strumming against the beat of the drums. The song slowly picks up its pace as the vocals grow stronger, matching the flow of the music and the fierce lyrics.