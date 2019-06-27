Share:

OKARA-Three minor children of a divorcee were abducted by her former husband here the other day.

According to police, Bilquees Bibi of Shergarh was married to Imam Din. But Imam Din divorced her. Bilquees married another man named Maqbool Ahmed and had three children from the marriage. Imam Din could not overcome his rage and fury. He along with his two accomplices - Amir and Nazeer entered the house of Bilquees and abducted her three children. They included six-year-old Ibrahim, one-year-old Abu Bakr and six-month-old Fatima. A case was registered by the police.