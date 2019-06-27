Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kohsar police have booked a person after his business partner alleged that he cheated and showed dishonesty in the business affairs by withdrawing money from a joint bank account by submitting cheques with forged signatures. Taha Imran Uppal approached the police to state that he had a written agreement with Amir Rasheed for running a restaurant in the name of “Chhik Putt” but the partnership could not proceed further due to different reasons. However, Amir, on different occasions, used to withdraw amount from the joint account opened for the business by submitting cheques with forged signatures and without bringing the matter in knowledge of his partner, Taha alleged. The amount withdrawn is over Rs2.5lak, he added.

According the complainant, the accused provided the bank staff his own cell number for confirmation of the withdrawal from his business partner, the complainant said, on the cell phone and deprived him of the money. The police have booked the accused under section 468, 471 and 420 of the PPC. In the case registered on June 24, the accused has secured bail before arrest from relevant court of law, according to the police. Further investigation is underway.

According to police sources, the police had also booked the accused in another case of almost similar nature under section 380 of the PPC in Sep-Oct last year though the complainant was different at that time. At that time, the accused had another business partner in a Chinese restaurant set up in an Islamabad market. He had got his bail confirmed in that case, the sources in the police said.