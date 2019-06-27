Share:

SIALKOT -The Gepco has declared both Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Jail as the big defaulters and issued them final notices regarding disconnection of their electricity supply after June 30, 2019.

According to the local senior Gepco officials, the Sialkot Municipal Corporation was a big defaulter of Rs120 million. Gepco has issued final warning notice to pay their prolonged pending these outstanding arrears till June 30, 2019. The officials added that the Gepco will disconnect all the 163 electricity connections (including 96 water tube wells’ connections), owned by the Sialkot Municipal Corporation. These water tube wells were meant for providing the potable water to the people in Sialkot city. The Gepco officials added that the Sialkot district jail was also a big defaulter of Rs. 8.2 million and Gepco has also issued final recovery notice to this jail as well.

Officials added that the both Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot District Jail officials were reluctant to pay their outstanding dues despite the repeated recovery notices issued them by the Gepco Sialkot officials, in this regard.