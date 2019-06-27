Share:

HAFIZABAD-The Livestock Department has been playing a vital role in cattle breeding and ameliorating the economic conditions of the country, said Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Hassnain Bahadur Dreshak.

He was addressing a seminar titled “Cattle Online Programme” in Thatha Gahra Cattle Mandi here on Wednesday. The seminar was held to create awareness among the villagers regarding online registration of cattle.

The minister said that the first phase of online registration had been completed in the province and fruitful results had been achieved. He added that the programme had been launched by the department with the coordination of police as a result of which the cattle theft had been decreased to a great extent.

He further said that the present government was taking necessary steps by adopting modern technology to make the Livestock Department a unique one, and in this connection Rs3.5 billion had been allocated which was appreciable.

RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shehzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiani and a large number of farmers attended the seminar. They called upon the farmers to get their cattle registered and the police would spare no effort to protect their cattle from rustlers.

Later, the minister inaugurated Cattle Online Programme and appreciated the services of software engineers. The minister also went round the stalls arranged by the department to create awareness among the cattle breeders regarding online registration.

TWO HELD WITH LIQUOR

The police have arrested two moonshiners and recovered 50 bottles of liquor from them. According to a police source, the accused identified as Asif Shaukat and Saqib Sohail were on the way to Pindi Bhattian, carrying 50 bottles of liquor in a car. On suspicion, the police intercepted the vehicle and seized the contrabands hidden under the seats of the car. The police arrested the accused and impounded the vehicle.