ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police prosecuted over 1,056 drivers for installing pressure horns in their vehicles, during the ongoing year, according to the officials.

The purpose for the action is to address complaints of the residents and make Islamabad clear from noise. The officials said that the campaign would continue in coming days as well. According to the officials, during the current year, more than 1,056 drivers were issued tickets on the same charges. For the purpose, the ITP has set up special squads which have been deputed at important places and centres.

They are strict against those who break traffic laws, especially by installing pressure horn in their vehicles.