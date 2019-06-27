Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will actively participate in the 2019 Summer Davos meeting to be held from July 1-3 in northeast China’s coastal city of Dalian, with globalization in the spotlight.

It is hoped that some senior officials as well as Pakistani entrepreneurs will represent the country at the Forum, sources close to the Pakistan embassy in Beijing said on Wednesday.China as the world’s second-largest economy has been promoting globalization all along.

The forum, set up by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2007, presents an opportunity for gathering consensus.The Chinese media says this year, more than 1,900 politicians, business people, scholars and media representatives from over 100 countries are expected to share their thoughts and solutions on globalization.