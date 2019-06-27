Share:

The Govt. wants us to pay taxes. However, paying taxes can be a nightmare in Islamabad. Take the example of yearly excise tax levied on motor vehicles. Previously it was possible to pay the tax in various post offices, which, by the way, wasn’t easy either due to its long queues. However, now for newer vehicles provided with a registration card, one has to go to Sector H9. Paying tax at this location is an even bigger ordeal.

May I request the tax authorities to facilitate the owners of motor vehicles. Either allow banks and post offices to collect this tax or provide facility for online payment. Alternatively, the excise department can provide more counters/locations for collection of motor vehicle taxes.

P S AHMED,

Islamabad.