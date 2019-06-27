Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 19 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 8430.744 million in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Shahzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and Districts level officers of merged areas.

The forum considered 20 projects pertaining to different sectors including water, sports & tourism, agriculture, DWSS, roads & bridges, multi-sectoral development, urban development and health sectors for the uplift of the province and merged areas.

The forum approved 19 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 8430.744 million while 1 project was dropped.