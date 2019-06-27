Share:

SIALKOT-People have protested against, ‘what they said’, the forced and illegal collection of entry fee by some local contractors at the bank of River Chenab near famous picnic spot of Head Marala-Sialkot.

The protesting people said that some local politically influential contractors had fixed iron wires (fencing) along the banks of River Chenab in a bid to halt the open entry of the people. They added that the accused contractors had occupied the banks of River Chenab through fencing, restricting the public entry without fee.

They said that hundreds of people from Sialkot region visited the picnic spot on a daily-basis. “However, the contractors are allowing visitors to reach the banks of River Chenab after getting Rs20 per visitor besides giving no concession even to the children. They are also charging Rs50 per vehicle as parking fee.”

The perturbed people including Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Abdul Majeed, Naveed Akhtar, Nawaz, Khalida Bibi, Parveen Bibi, Nasreen Akhtar, Razia Bibi, Ghulam Abbas and others strongly protested against the highhandedness of the contractors.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider to look into the matter in the larger public interest.

When contacted, the officials of Sialkot district administration said that no entry fee and parking fees had been levied at River Chenab by the district administration.

Town developers booked

The Civil Lines Police have registered a case against the office-bearers of District Town Developers and Real Estate Association Sialkot for displaying derogatory banners against the senior officials of district administration.

Police have registered the case (No.259/2019) on the report of Javaid Iqbal (Inspector Enforcement of Sialkot Municipal Corporation).

The FIR revealed that accused Syed Mashkur Gillani (Chairman), Kamran Mughal (General Secretary), Suhail Ahmed (President), Razzaq Chohan (Vice President) and Muhammad Waris (Vice Chairman) of District Town Developers and Real Estate Association Sialkot, illegally displayed banners on DC Road Sialkot without prior approval by Sialkot Municipal Corporation also without paying the prescribed advertisement fees, in this regard.

FIR added that the accused displayed derogatory remarks against the senior officials of the Sialkot district administration, narrating negative propaganda against them with their defamation as well.

Police have started investigation with no arrest, in this regard.

Meanwhile, District Town Developers and Real Estate Association Sialkot has also strongly protested against the registration of this case against its office bearers.

The above-mentioned accused office bearers said that they were being targeted by the Sialkot district administration, in shape of registeration of such cases against them, as a “punishment” for moving to the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Sialkot district administration, which had recently demolished illegally all the structures on as many as 53 private housing societies by declaring these housing societies illegally.

They have urged Primer Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice, in this regard.