RAWALPINDI -Police booked a duty medical superintendent and 30 unknown paramedics of Holy Family Hospital on charges of thrashing 3 cops, tearing their uniforms off and snatching mobile phones while detaining them in a room of emergency department, sources said on Wednesday.

The case was registered with Police Station New Town on complaint of a policeman Adil Hussain against the DMS Dr Junaid and 30 other unknown persons under sections 342/382/147/149, sources said. However, no arrest was made by police so far. Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa asked Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University and Chief of Allied Hospitals Dr Umar to hold an inquiry into incident and to submit his report with the DC Office.

According to sources, a cop Adil Hussain stated before PS New Town officials that he along with some of his relatives went to the HFH to enquire about the health of an ailing lady Saima Mushtaq, who was admitted there for the last two days. Keeping in view the deteriorating condition of the patient, he said that he requested a doctor on duty, Junaid to examine the patient. “Instead of examining the patient, the doctor started abusing my aunt Azra and also scuffled with me when I tried to stop him from ridiculing my aunt,” he said. He stated that a lady DMS arrived on the spot and invited two persons from both sides for a dialogue in her office to sort out the matter. The applicant said that he along with his cousin Majid entered in the office of the DMS, where some 30 men already present there attacked them and torn their uniforms besides beating them black and blue. “I lost my conscious due to the torture,” he said, adding that the DMS and others detained them in a room and fled from scene. He said that the attackers also tortured two other policemen who came forwarded to rescue him from the attackers. He alleged that the attackers also snatched their mobile phones. The applicant asked police to register case against accused and to arrest them. Police lodged case and began investigation.

YDA Chairman Dr Shoaib, on the other hand, condemned the move on part of the police. He said that the policemen and their relatives attacked the doctors on duty on non-availability of ventilator and the doctors did not thrash them. He requested the CPO to hold an impartial inquiry into the incident.