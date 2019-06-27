Share:

KASUR - The district police, in a crackdown on criminal elements, arrested 26 outlaws including 14 notorious proclaimed offenders here the other day.

According to police, the accused were wanted in different cases of heinous crime such as robbery, murder, dacoity and theft. They also included the criminals of category A. The police recovered drugs and arms from their possession and put them behind bars.

VISIT

Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik visited Kasur district here the other day. He inspected the working of Kasur Safe City Project and Citizen Portal. He also checked public complaints at 8787. The RPO was accompanied by Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani, In charge Kasur Safe City Project Azmat Ali and other officers. The DPO briefed the RPO about the modern technology being used to make the Safe City Project more effective.