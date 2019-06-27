Share:

Rawalpindi-The police in collaboration with ulema, traders and members of civil society organised on Wednesday an awareness walk on Bank Road in connection with World Drug Day.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Faisal Rana, SSP Investigation Faisal, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, DSP Civil Line Circle Syed Tahir Kazmi, DSP Traffic HQ/Licensing Syed Iqbal Kazmi, DSP Traffic Abrar Qureshi, SHOs of different police stations including Javed Iqbal Mirza, Chaudhry Riaz, Khalid Satti, Sultan Qamar, Inspector Suhail Zafar, Dolphin Force, Elite Force, City Traffic Police wardens, both male and females, women police officers, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, traders’ elected representatives Sheikh Hafeez, Syed Izhar Bukhari and many others participated in the walk that started from Shamoo Jee Chowk and culminated near food street.

The participants of the walk were holding placards and banners mentioning slogans, “Say no to drugs and love the life”, “A healthier society can be made without drugs” and “We will uproot menace of drugs”.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO (R) Faisal Rana said that being a Muslim, it is our religious and moral duty to eliminate scourge of narcotics from the society. He said that Rawalpindi police have been taking stern action against drug mafia in order to purge the menace of narcotics from the city. “We have adopted zero tolerance policy against the drug dealers,” he said.

He asked the residents to cooperate with police to make the city narcotics free. CPO also requested the parents to keep a vigil over their siblings in this regard. The citizens should provide information to police about the drug cartels and a strict action would be taken against the mafia, he said.

While addressing the participants of walk, ulema and traders urged people to play a role in elimination of narcotics from society.

They said that collective efforts of civil society and authorities were needed to create awareness among people about drugs, adding that it would save future of our coming generation and provide them a healthy environment to pursue life aim.

Meanwhile, a stage play ‘Andher Nagri’ was arranged under auspices of the Anti-Narcotics Force and Rawalpindi Arts Council as part of the events to create awareness in connection with International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The play was written and directed by Naheed Manzoor and Masood Khawaja, Lubna Shahzadi, Rizwana Khan, Naeem Tota, Imran Rushdi, Amin Shahzada, Arshad Khan, Alia Sheikh and others acted as central role in the play. Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan Ghulam Qadir Thebo, and Chairman Pakistan Green task Force Dr Jamal Nasir were guests of honor. The play was about a family who has a youth with addicted which based ruinous of his family. It was message for the youth to avoid drugs of any kind. Deputy Director General Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan Ghulam Qadir Thebo addressing at the occasion said that drugs are great hazard for the society and youth has to shun from this.

He said it was a wonderful play to deliver message. Chairman Pakistan Green task Force Dr Jamal Nasir said that it was a collective war against drugs to save our youth.

He added that children should be kept on vigilant eye by the parents. Director ANF Riaz Ahmed Soomro said that ANF has arranged different activities to create awareness. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that it was our national obligation to join hands with ANF against drug abuse.