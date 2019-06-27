Share:

OKARA-On the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General Punjab Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz, District Police Officer Athar Ismail supervised an open court at A-Division police station which was chaired by Sahiwal Regional Police Officer Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui.

Other police officers of the division were present on the occasion. Complaints were submitted against the police particularly by the citizens of Hujra Shah Moqeem at which an ASI of PS Hujra Shah Moqeem was terminated from service after the allegations of bribery were proved against him.

The RPO, in his address, advised his subordinates particularly the SHOs to change their attitude towards public. The RPO issued orders on different complaints from the public against police. Besides, he also praised the performance of Okara DPO Athar Ismail in crime eradication.