MIRPURKHAS - Dozens of workers and office bearers of Qaumi Awami Tehreek Digri tauka held a demonstration here on Wednesday.

The protest was staged outside the Digri press club against entry and rehabilitation of Afghan and other IDPs in the Sindh province, artificial water shortage and spreading of HIV aids disease.

While speaking on the occasion, Muneer Nohani strongly condemned the rehabilitation of Afghan and other IDPs and demanded the government to eject them from the province without any delay by stopping their entry as well.

Malook Bheel said that agriculture sector had been devastated with artificially created water shortage as Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts were facing drought like condition.

Anwer Nohani also criticised the Sindh government for negligence in spreading of dangerous HIV aids disease. He pointed out the involvement of government departments in spreading the HIV disease. In addition, government should adopt effective measures to end its spreading and supporting the patients.