Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Mansoor Ali Sial, a party leader from Sindh, for physically assaulting a working journalist and president of the Karachi Press Club during a TV talk show.

In the show-cause notice issued by the Secretary General PTI Arshad Dad, the party also suspended basic membership of Mr Sial, former District President PTI Malir from Karachi till further orders.

“Your behaviour has badly damaged the image of the party and created uproar in the journalists’ community,” says the notice, adding the incident was of June 20.

Earlier this week, a video had gone viral of Sial assaulting the President Karachi Press Club (KPC) Imtiaz Khan Faran during a talk show at a private TV channel.

Through the notice, the PTI leader has been asked to explain his position within 14 days. “Why an action should not be taken against you in line with the party constitution because you have apparently violated the party discipline,” it said. The case is also being referred to Standing Committee for Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) for necessary disciplinary action, the notice added.

In the video, Sial can be seen sitting seated next to Faran and then entering into an argument with him, standing up and pushing the KPC president off his seat and later scuffling with and beating him up. The production team of the show had to intervene to stop the scuffle.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque took to the Twitter to condemn the “violent reaction” and said, “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in PTI and is totally unworthy of a PTI Leader. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against Mansur.”

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Karachi and Lahore press clubs have placed a temporary ban on the entry of PTI leaders in their premises in reaction to the violent incident.

In their separate statements, all the three major press clubs condemned the incident and added that the continued attacks on journalists from the ruling party was a result of a well thought out policy. They demanded from the ruling party to revoke membership of Sial and apologize to Faran.