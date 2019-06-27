Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday approved Finance Bill with a majority vote, completing the process of passage of budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The treasury presented the bill after withdrawing sales tax earlier proposed on intercity air conditioned passenger busses.

The session started one hour and 17 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair. The House completed the process of approving the Finance Bill and nine month extension in the period of four ordinances within less than 40 minutes. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar remained in the House till the completion of the process of budget approval. Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz stayed in his chamber that also decreased strength of the legislators in the House.

In the Finance Bill, five new services have been added in the ambit of Punjab Revenue Authority. On these services, 5-16 per cent tax will be collected.

Besides increasing the rate of a number of existing taxes, including stamp duty, taxes have been levied on businesses and professions previously not falling into the tax net.

The government has brought all stock brokers, money changers, doctors, hakeems, homeopaths, contractors, builders and property dealers into the tax net.

Company with up to Rs5 million liquidity has to pay Rs10,000 annual tax, that of up to Rs50 million Rs30,000, up to Rs100 million Rs70,000 and that of more than Rs100 million will pay Rs1,00,000.

An annual tax of Rs1,500 has been levied on factories with workforce of up to 10 persons, Rs5,000 on those employing 25 and Rs7,500 on those employing more than 25 persons.

Government has also levied Rs1,000 tax on lawyers, Rs2,000 on jewelers and cable operators, Rs4,000 on health clubs/gymnasiums in metropolitan limits and cigarette/tobacco dealers, Rs6,000 on audit firms, taxation consultants, architects, money changers, engineering and scientific consultants, Rs6,000-10,000 on motorcycle/scooter dealers, Rs10,000 on stock exchange members, Rs10,000 on motor car dealers and real estate agents in small cities and Rs20,000 on those working in metropolitan corporation limits.

The government also imposed Rs20,000 tax on recruiting agents, Rs1,000 on contractors/builders with business volume of up to Rs1 million and Rs6,000 on those exceeding the said volume. It imposed Rs5,000 tax on medical consultants/specialists and dental surgeons, Rs4,000 on registered medical practitioners and Rs4,000 on homeopaths and hakeems.

Tax has also been imposed on high value properties along highways and motorways. Registration fee for imported vehicles has been increased and brought at par with that being charged in Islamabad and other provinces. Those travelling on domestic and international flights will have to pay 5 per cent tax which will not be adjusted as input tax. The government has doubled agriculture tax. However, holders of up to 12.5 acre land had been given tax exemption. Holders of up to 25 acre land will have to pay rs300, up to 50 acre Rs400 and those holding more than 50 acre land will have to pay Rs500 agriculture tax.

Property tax relief has been given to divorced women and single female orphans. On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 3pm.