Share:

Marvel re releases ‘Avengers’ as box office record

LOS ANGELES (Agencies): Marvel announced plans Tuesday to re-release “Avengers: Endgame” with bonus material in theaters, as the summer’s biggest blockbuster drew agonizingly close to breaking the global box office record.

“Endgame” has pulled in $2.749 billion around the world, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations — the second-highest haul of all time, trailing James Cameron’s “Avatar” by around $40 million.

But from Friday, Marvel hopes to entice die-hard fans back into theaters for one last viewing of “Endgame” with an “unfinished deleted scene” and a new video introduction by director Anthony Russo. Fans attending what Marvel is calling the “Bring Back event” at specific US cinemas will also receive limited-edition Avengers artwork — a statement on the company’s website announcing the move featured a poster with Tony Stark’s catchphrase “We Love You 3000.” “If they can get this re-release going and get enough interest and have it out there long enough, who knows — maybe it can get there,” said Comscore’s Paul Dergarabedian, referring to the “Avatar” record.

Annette Bening in talks to star in Death on the Nile

LOS ANGELES (CM): Annette Bening is in discussions to take on a leading role in ‘Death on the Nile’, the next Agatha Christie book to be adapted for the big screen by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

The 61-year-old actress is in discussions to take on a leading role in the latest adaptation of English novelist Agatha Christie’s work by Sir Kenneth Branagh, who will once again be directing and taking on the part of Detective Hercule Poirot following 2017’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’. Agatha Christie’s ‘Death on the Nile’ was first published in 1937 and features a love triangle which ends in murder. The ‘Captain Marvel’ star would take on the role of Euphemia and the film’s stellar cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.

The big screen adaptation of Christie’s popular whodunit novel ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ featured an all-star ensemble cast which included Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Derek Jacobi and Willem Dafoe among others and Branagh admitted he was slight unnerved and intimidated by the incredible talent in front of him each day on set.