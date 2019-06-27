Share:

LAHORE-Renowned qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan received an honorary doctorate by Oxford University on Wednesday. He was awarded the prestigious music doctor’s degree, a press release said.

“I am honoured to be accepting this degree from Oxford university, a world famous educational institution,” said Khan ahead of the ceremony in Oxford.

He added: “This will be a very special day for me, my family and also my fans who have shared this honour with me. I am happy that my music has allowed me to reach such incredible heights.” Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a truly respected icon and an indisputable genius not only of the Qavvali genre but popular music in general.

Singing from the age of three and formally trained by the time he was seven, Rahat began his career officially with a performance when he was only nine years of age, and toured extensively as part of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s troupe.

As the deserving torchbearer carrying the legacy of NFK and his family, everything that Rahat records bears a stamp of his calming nature refusing to confine himself to any one sound or style.

Having proved his inborn talent time and again in Hollywood, Bollywood and his sold out shows across the world, he has so far contributed to countless projects and recorded hundreds of tracks.